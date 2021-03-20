All news

Global Vitamins in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The current health and wellness trends exert contrasting pressures on vitamins, both supporting and dampening sales at the same time. Many consumers are attempting to lead healthier lives, including by following healthier and more balanced diets. While for some this implies a reduced need for vitamins as they improve their vitamin intake through changes in diets, others specifically add vitamins to their daily regimen in order to balance potential deficiencies. The latter are still more common a…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Vitamins in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Health and Wellness Trend Exerts Contrasting Pressures on Sales of Vitamins

Products With A Specific Health Positioning Support Growth

Ageing Population Supports Growth

Competitive Landscape

Vitamins Is in the Hands of Two Major Companies

Private Label Has A Strong Offer of Low-priced Vitamins

Many Consumers Prefer To Buy Local..continue

