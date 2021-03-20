Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size study, by Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage filtration (MSF), Multi-effect distillation (MED)), by Application (Municipal, Industrial), by Source (Sea Water, Brackish Water, River Water) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 13.73 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Water desalination equipment is primarily used in water scarce countries such as Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel to meet the requirement of drinking water. However, the major raw material used to manufacture this equipment is pumping units and filtration system that are accessible with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Kubota, Grundfos, ITT, Sulzer, KSB, and many others. Increasing concerns over the scarcity water due to constantly growing population, and supportive government policies towards water scarcity are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to world vision organization, about 844 million people lack essential drinking water access, in excess of 1 of every 10. Owing to rising water scarcity problems, government are introducing supportive policies & norms to eliminate the problem of water shortage. For instance, In the U.S. state of California, the State Water Resources Control Board have adopted revision in its quality control plan for sea medium of California. The revision conveys the use of the sea as an alternative source of conventional fresh aqua sources. The revision policy also allows saline treatment services statewide with the regional board as the supervisory board to oversee implementation, and reporting schedule. Moreover, the advent of hybrid desalination process is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high capital investment, and environment considerations are the few factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global water desalination equipment market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/796122-cement-market-share-sourcing-strategy-downstream-buyers-industry-size-segm/

The regional analysis of global Water Desalination Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Middle East & Africa is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for fresh aqua as well aa the demand from countries with extreme water scarcity such as the Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/battery-monitoring-system-market-2020-historical-analysis-business

Major market player included in this report are:

Acciona, S.A.

Biwater

Degremont Sas

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Genesis Water Technologies

GE Corporation

Hyflux Ltd.

IDE Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems (KMS)

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894219/0/en/Floating-Solar-Panels-Market-2019-Historical-Analysis-Development-Status-Size-Share-Future-Growth-Competitive-Landscape-Demand-and-Regional-Forecast-to-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage filtration (MSF)

Multi-effect distillation (MED)

By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

By Source:

Sea Water

Brackish Water

River Water

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Source, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Water Desalination Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Water Desalination Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO)

5.4.2. Multi-stage filtration (MSF)

5.4.3. Multi-effect distillation (MED)

Chapter 6. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Water Desalination Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Municipal

6.4.2. Industrial

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105