Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Korea Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The growth in the older demographic in South Korea has supported the growth in demand for products that are both nutritious and easy to swallow. Many elderly consumers find cooking regularly and eating solid meals challenging. Thus, older consumers and their carers purchase supplement nutrition drinks, which were previously regarded as patient recovery products, as a complement to their diet.

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797541-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-strongbox-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-security-firewall-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Supplement nutrition drinks sees divergence of product types and purposes

Meal replacement declines as consumers prefer to eat well and take supplements

Launch of new formats and differentiation from sports nutrition stimulates interest

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105