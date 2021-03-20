All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Weight management and wellbeing registered a marginal increase in value sales in 2019, reflecting a drop in consumer demand for weight management. A large number of Swiss consumers are adopting a healthy lifestyle of regular exercise and wholesome diets and the focus on weight management as a quick fix has shifted to a holistic approach. In addition, the high costs of these products, warnings from the medical establishment that weight control drugs are harmful and the negative media coverage det…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Weight Management and Wellbeing Loses Consumer Support

Meal Replacement Products Continue To Improve, Supporting Growth

Continued Declines in Demand Expected for Weight Loss Supplements and OTC Obesity

Competitive Landscape..continue

marketresearchfuture

