Global Where Consumers Shop for Personal Accessories Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The distribution landscape for personal accessories continues to develop rapidly, as both brands and retailers focus on digital in order to keep pace with changing consumer preferences. Industry players recognise the importance of an omnichannel strategy and are investing in experiential retail, whilst online growth is slowing as the channel becomes increasingly saturated. This briefing aims to provide an understanding of the key distribution developments within personal accessories globally.

Euromonitor International’s Where Consumers Shop for Personal Accessories global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Personal Accessories market by pinpointing growth sectors and identify factors driving change. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the keenly contested, fashion-driven competitive landscape, trend developments, economic/lifestyle influences, seasonal patterns, market and distribution strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop between mature and emerging countries, threats facing the business as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Toc

Where Consumers Shop for Personal Accessories

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

Industry Snapshot

Channel Shifts

Store-Based Channels

Non-Store Channels

Future Developments

 

