Global World Market for Cigarettes Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

2018 was a mixed year for the global cigarettes industry as market decline of 2.1% represented the second best year-on-year volume performance since 2013. However, value growth of 3.1% was among the most sluggish in the last decade and a half, indicating that restrictions, particularly on marketing and distribution, are commoditising the product and impacting the industry’s ability to extract continual strong revenue growth into the future.

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Cigarettes global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

