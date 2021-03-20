All news

Global World Market for Lodging Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The global landscape for lodging continues to be characterised by scale, brand acquisition, disruption and satisfying consumers’ desire for unique experiences. Hotel brands are facing ever greater pressure from Airbnb and online travel agencies – not just in terms of fees and commissions but by their extensive offer of homes and short term rentals. Looking across the consumer lifestyle will enable brands to engage with consumers in ever more personalised and relevant contexts.

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Lodging global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

