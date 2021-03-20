Home Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cool summer weather in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2018 restricted the growth of the insect population, in turn hampering sales of home insecticides, which recorded a decline in both current value and volume terms. Summer weather patterns largely determine demand for home insecticides.

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

