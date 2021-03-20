Home Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cool summer weather in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2018 restricted the growth of the insect population, in turn hampering sales of home insecticides, which recorded a decline in both current value and volume terms. Summer weather patterns largely determine demand for home insecticides.
Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Cool Summer Weather Affects the Category’s Performance
Toxicity and Environmental Issues Outweigh Consumer Preference for Convenience
Electric Insecticides Likely To Drive Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson Wax Dominates Home Insecticides
Atlantic Grupa the Best Performer in 2018
Weak Potential for the Penetration of Private Label
Category Data
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
