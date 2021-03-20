Home Insecticides in Hungary Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The impact of the pandemic on home insecticides sales during 2020 was limited as demand in this area is seasonal and dependent on weather conditions. Home insecticides are a distress product, considered necessary and essential when there is a high incidence of insects. Therefore, consumers would buy this product even in times of uncertainty. On the other hand, as consumers spent more time at home, they had more time to discover pests and eradicate them. In addition, the increase in stockpiling o…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Hungary market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Weather more important to sales than impact of pandemic

Rising temperatures boosting summer insect populations

Leading brands facing growing competition from domestic players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising insect populations to support home insecticides growth

Leading brands look to attract consumers with new convenient brands

Strong growth potential for moth tackling solutions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

…continued

