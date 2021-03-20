Home Insecticides in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home insecticides witnessed significantly lower demand in 2018, triggered by unfavourable weather conditions during the warm spring and summer months. Once again, electric insecticides recorded the strongest retail value growth, a direct result of growing consumer demand for easy-to-apply and more convenient solutions and products offering protection from flying and crawling insects. The use of electric diffusers containing tablets or liquids which are then diffused is growing.

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Macedonia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Electric Insecticides Records the Strongest Retail Value Growth

Spray/aerosol Insecticides Declines

Poor Image Negatively Impacts Home Insecticides

Competitive Landscape

SC Johnson & Son Leads Home Insecticides

Atlantic Grupa Ranks Second and Increases Its Value Share

Highly Concentrated Home Insecticides Characterised by Internationals

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Home Care Growth Remains Convincing Despite Political and Economic Turmoil

Convenience, Health and Wellbeing and New Launches Have Significant Impact in 2018

Internationals Lead Home Care Through Innovation and Key New Launches

Modern Grocery Retailers Lead Sales of Home Care

Saturation To Slow Growth of Home Care

Market Indicators

Table 7 Households 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

