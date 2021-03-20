Home Insecticides in Peru Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With the exception of insecticide coils, which continued to grow because they are cheap and very accessible, all categories within home insecticides recorded negative retail value growth in 2020, with the steepest decline for in-home insect repellents. While the COVID-19 pandemic did not directly impact demand for home insecticides, consumers tended to prioritise spending on products with disinfection properties. As such, many opted to spend their limited household budgets on products that helpe…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Peru market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers prioritise cleaning and disinfecting products over home insecticides in 2020

Fears over toxicity limit use of insecticides in the home in 2020

Intradevco Industrial maintains lead due to price as wide distribution is key to success in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fastest growth in electric insecticides

Greater focus on hygiene as consumers seek more environmentally friendly products

Potential for growth of private label

CATEGORY DATA

