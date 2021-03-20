All news

Imperial Brands is the fourth largest international tobacco company, and the leader in OTP. It is particularly vulnerable to the global cigarette volume decline as its sales focus on rapidly diminishing developed markets. Imperial’s growing focus on NGPs is a strategic strength; however, the lack of HNB products could be a major weakness in the future. Notably, Imperial is the only tobacco multinational that looks ready to enter the legal cannabis market should the opportunity arise.

Euromonitor International’s Imperial Brands in Tobacco (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Tobacco industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

