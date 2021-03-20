Laundry Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946822-laundry-care-in-bosnia-herzegovina

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-gis-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-temperature-monitoring-relays-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Concentration Trend Sweeps Laundry Care

Consumers Look at Novel Formats in Laundry Detergents

Development of Retailing Supports Growth in Laundry Care

Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble and Saponia Together Lead Laundry Care

Beohemija Makes A Recovery

Low Penetration of Private Label

Category Data

Category Indicators

Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2015-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2015-2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Turbulence in the Market Over the Review Period

Positive Trends at the End of the Review Period

Regional and International Players Compete for the Leading Positions in Home Care

Modern Grocery Retailers the Leading Distribution Channel for Home Care

Home Care Expected To Post A Positive Performance Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 16 Households 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 22 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 23 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105