Laundry Care in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The penetration rate of washing machines remained high in Macedonia in 2018. Automatic washing clearly is the prevailing method of laundry care and laundry detergents are the most developed ranges in the category. The latest innovations and technological advancements led to the launch of new improved formulas, including more compact and concentrated laundry detergents. Over the latter part of the review period, the Macedonian market witnessed this trend although the share of these formats remain…

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Macedonia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

 Headlines
Prospects
Laundry Detergents Continue To Witness More Compact and Concentrated Formats
Liquid Fabric Softeners Witness More New Formulas and Greater Concentration
Strong Growth of Spot and Stain Removers
Competitive Landscape
the Procter & Gamble Co Continues To Lead in 2018 Despite A Moderate Share Decline
Significant Share Growth and Second Place for Henkel AG & Co in 2018
International Laundry Detergent Brands and Their Gbos/nbos Characterise Laundry Care
Category Indicators
Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2015-2018
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2014-2018
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2015-2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Home Care Growth Remains Convincing Despite Political and Economic Turmoil
Convenience, Health and Wellbeing and New Launches Have Significant Impact in 2018

…continued

