Laundry Care in Norway Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, laundry care in Norway saw an increase in value growth, moving from a decline in 2019 to growth of 2%. With a lockdown installed in March 2020, consumers spent more time in the household. At the same time, due to the outbreak of the virus, consumers became increasingly interested in maintaining strong hygiene and sanitation within the home. This led to consumers increasing their washing, washing smaller loads as they spend more time at home. People were a…

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Norway market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion and heightened interest in hygiene boosts sales for laundry care

Multi-functional products and convenient solutions boost sales

Eco-friendly positionings and packaging drive sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising interest in hygiene, and convenient, all-in-one solutions boost growth

Players respond to the sustainability trend to remain relevant on the landscape

Private label drives growth over the forecast period, with economy and premium offerings

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

…continued

