Laundry Care in Peru Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales of laundry care items such as large-format sizes of powder detergents increased as a result of stockpiling prompted by Peru’s lockdown in March 2020. Many consumers with spare disposable income opted to purchase sizes of up to 15 kg during this time, compared to the more usual 1 kg and 2 kg. However, this led to a subsequent fall in sales during April and May as stores remained open and many consumers were left to work through their stocks. Peruvians generally do not trust recommended dose…

Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Peru market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling due to lockdown positively impacts sales of laundry detergents in 2020

Fall in sales of laundry aids due to less washing of work and school clothes in 2020

Sales of liquid detergent rise as more consumers do their own laundry in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Laundry aids leads growth prospects

Washing machine penetration set to remain low in the short term

Falling unit prices to drive growth in fabric softeners

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 16 Households 2015-2020

…continued

