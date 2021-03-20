All news

Medical Device Connectivity Market in Italy

Medical Device Connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Connectivity in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market 2019 (%)
The global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at 3303.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7815.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. While the Medical Device Connectivity market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Medical Device Connectivity businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Medical Device Connectivity in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Device Connectivity market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

 

Total Market by Segment:
Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Wireless Type
Wired Type

Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinics
Imaging & Diagnostic centers
Other

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cisco Systems
Qualcomm
Philips Healthcare
Infosys
Cerner
TE
GE
Digi International
ViNES
Minnetronix
Bernoulli health
S3 Group

 

