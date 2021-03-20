Medical Device Connectivity Market in South Korea

Medical Device Connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Connectivity in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market 2019 (%)

The global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at 3303.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7815.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. While the Medical Device Connectivity market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Medical Device Connectivity businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Medical Device Connectivity in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Device Connectivity market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wireless Type

Wired Type

South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Imaging & Diagnostic centers

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Philips Healthcare

Infosys

Cerner

TE

GE

Digi International

ViNES

Minnetronix

Bernoulli health

S3 Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Device Connectivity Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Connectivity Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Medical Device Connectivity Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Medical Device Connectivity Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Wireless Type

4.1.3 Wired Type

4.2 By Type – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Clinics

5.1.4 Imaging & Diagnostic centers

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

