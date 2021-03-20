All news

Medical Device Connectivity Market in UK

Medical Device Connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Connectivity in UK, including the following market information:
UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in UK Medical Device Connectivity Market 2019 (%)
The global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at 3303.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7815.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. While the Medical Device Connectivity market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Medical Device Connectivity businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Medical Device Connectivity in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Device Connectivity market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

 

Total Market by Segment:
UK Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Wireless Type
Wired Type

UK Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinics
Imaging & Diagnostic centers
Other

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Device Connectivity Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cisco Systems
Qualcomm
Philips Healthcare
Infosys
Cerner
TE
GE
Digi International
ViNES
Minnetronix
Bernoulli health
S3 Group

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Medical Device Connectivity Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Device Connectivity Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Medical Device Connectivity Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Connectivity Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 UK Manufacturers Medical Device Connectivity Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Players in UK
3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Medical Device Connectivity Companies
3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Connectivity Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Wireless Type
4.1.3 Wired Type
4.2 By Type – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK Medical Device Connectivity Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Hospital
5.1.3 Clinics
5.1.4 Imaging & Diagnostic centers
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – UK Medical Device Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

