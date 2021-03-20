All news

Smart Building Market in France

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building in France, including the following market information:
France Smart Building Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in France Smart Building Market 2019 (%)
The global Smart Building market was valued at 65180 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Smart Building market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Smart Building businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Smart Building in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Building market size in 2020 and the next few years in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Smart Building Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
France Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Building Management System (BMS)
Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Lighting Control
Security and Access Control
Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
Audio and Visual Effects
Escalator
Elevator
Others

 

France Smart Building Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
France Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government Buildings
Residential Buildings
Commercial Building

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson Controls
Honeywell
Schneider
UTC
Siemens
Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
Azbil
ABB
Emerson
Eaton
Control4
Bosch
Panasonic
Delta Controls
Legrand
Cisco
IBM
Advantech

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Building Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Smart Building Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Smart Building Overall Market Size
2.1 France Smart Building Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Smart Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Building Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Smart Building Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Smart Building Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Building Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 France Manufacturers Smart Building Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Players in France
3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 Smart Building Companies
3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France Smart Building Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Building Management System (BMS)
4.1.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
4.1.4 Lighting Control
4.1.5 Security and Access Control
4.1.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
4.1.7 Audio and Visual Effects
4.1.8 Escalator
4.1.9 Elevator
4.1.10 Others
4.2 By Type – France Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – France Smart Building Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Government Buildings
5.1.3 Residential Buildings
5.1.4 Commercial Building
5.2 By Application – France Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – France Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – France Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – France Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

