Smart Building Market in Germany

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/market-research-trends/cerebral-vasospasm-market-share-growth-trends-and-forecast

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Smart Building Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Smart Building Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Building market was valued at 65180 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Smart Building market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : https://ehtesham.video.blog/2021/03/09/marketing-cloud-platform-market-status-business-opportunities-trends-and-competitive-landscape/

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Smart Building businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Smart Building in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Building market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Smart Building Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Escalator

Elevator

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/soft-robotics-market-2021-opportunities-sales-revenue-trendsindustry-size-trends-growing-research-development-trends-and-outlook-2024-2021-02-09

Germany Smart Building Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government Buildings

Residential Buildings

Commercial Building

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider

UTC

Siemens

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Azbil

ABB

Emerson

Eaton

Control4

Bosch

Panasonic

Delta Controls

Legrand

Cisco

IBM

Advantech

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Smart Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Smart Building Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Smart Building Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Smart Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Building Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Smart Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Smart Building Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Building Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Smart Building Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Smart Building Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Smart Building Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Building Management System (BMS)

4.1.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

4.1.4 Lighting Control

4.1.5 Security and Access Control

4.1.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

4.1.7 Audio and Visual Effects

4.1.8 Escalator

4.1.9 Elevator

4.1.10 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Smart Building Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government Buildings

5.1.3 Residential Buildings

5.1.4 Commercial Building

5.2 By Application – Germany Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105