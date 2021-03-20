Smart Building Market in Malaysia

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Smart Building Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Smart Building Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Building market was valued at 65180 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Smart Building market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Smart Building businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Smart Building in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Building market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Smart Building Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Escalator

Elevator

Others

Malaysia Smart Building Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government Buildings

Residential Buildings

Commercial Building

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider

UTC

Siemens

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Azbil

ABB

Emerson

Eaton

Control4

Bosch

Panasonic

Delta Controls

Legrand

Cisco

IBM

Advantech

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Smart Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia Smart Building Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Smart Building Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Smart Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Building Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Smart Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Smart Building Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Building Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers Smart Building Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Players in Malaysia

3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Smart Building Companies

3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Smart Building Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Building Management System (BMS)

4.1.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

4.1.4 Lighting Control

4.1.5 Security and Access Control

4.1.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

4.1.7 Audio and Visual Effects

4.1.8 Escalator

4.1.9 Elevator

4.1.10 Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Smart Building Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government Buildings

5.1.3 Residential Buildings

5.1.4 Commercial Building

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

