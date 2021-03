Smart Building Market in South Korea

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Smart Building Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Smart Building Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Building market was valued at 65180 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Smart Building market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Smart Building businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Smart Building in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Building market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Smart Building Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Escalator

Elevator

Others

South Korea Smart Building Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government Buildings

Residential Buildings

Commercial Building

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider

UTC

Siemens

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Azbil

ABB

Emerson

Eaton

Control4

Bosch

Panasonic

Delta Controls

Legrand

Cisco

IBM

Advantech

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Smart Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Smart Building Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Smart Building Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Smart Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Building Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Smart Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Smart Building Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Building Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Smart Building Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Smart Building Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Building Management System (BMS)

4.1.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

4.1.4 Lighting Control

4.1.5 Security and Access Control

4.1.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

4.1.7 Audio and Visual Effects

4.1.8 Escalator

4.1.9 Elevator

4.1.10 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government Buildings

5.1.3 Residential Buildings

5.1.4 Commercial Building

5.2 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

