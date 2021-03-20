All news

Smart Building Market in South Korea

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Smart Building Market in South Korea

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

 

ALSO READ : https://oliviaanderson263.tumblr.com/post/639750994192908288/cerebral-vasospasm-market-including-top-key

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Smart Building Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Smart Building Market 2019 (%)
The global Smart Building market was valued at 65180 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Smart Building market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ : https://yarabook.com/read-blog/228740_location-of-things-market-growth-trends-share-competitive-analysis-by-emerging-t.html

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Smart Building businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Smart Building in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Building market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Smart Building Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Building Management System (BMS)
Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Lighting Control
Security and Access Control
Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
Audio and Visual Effects
Escalator
Elevator
Others

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cleanroom-lighting-market-worldwide-industry-analysis-development-status-and-outlookemerging-trends-research-depth-study-and-forecast-2025-2021-02-09

South Korea Smart Building Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Smart Building Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government Buildings
Residential Buildings
Commercial Building

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Smart Building Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson Controls
Honeywell
Schneider
UTC
Siemens
Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
Azbil
ABB
Emerson
Eaton
Control4
Bosch
Panasonic
Delta Controls
Legrand
Cisco
IBM
Advantech

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Building Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Smart Building Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Smart Building Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Smart Building Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Smart Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Building Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Smart Building Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Smart Building Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Building Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Smart Building Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Players in South Korea
3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Smart Building Companies
3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Building Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Building Management System (BMS)
4.1.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
4.1.4 Lighting Control
4.1.5 Security and Access Control
4.1.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
4.1.7 Audio and Visual Effects
4.1.8 Escalator
4.1.9 Elevator
4.1.10 Others
4.2 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Government Buildings
5.1.3 Residential Buildings
5.1.4 Commercial Building
5.2 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Smart Building Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

….. continued

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Embossing Powder :Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Demand And Future Scope With Top Key Players – Stewart Superior Corp.,Fine Glitter Powder (China),Percolour polymer co.,ltd.,Pavan Forniture Grafiche SpA,Faust Thermographic Inc.,Caslon Limited.

ankush

Impact of COVID-19 on Chemicals & Materials Industry COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impact on the global economy at various levels and the impact is seen on Chemicals & Materials market as well. The market growth declined drastically during the lockdown when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns and a dearth in raw materials supply and […]
All news

Gum and Wood Chemicals Market Size 2021, Share, Global Top Leading Countries, Companies, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry and Forecast to 2026

jennifer.grey

“ Overview for “Gum and Wood Chemicals Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics. Gum and Wood Chemicals Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024The study of Gum and Wood Chemicals market is a compilation of the market of Gum and Wood Chemicals broken […]
All news

Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Global Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2027. The study of the Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Market […]