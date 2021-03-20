In 2017 retail volume sales of cigarettes continued to decline. The falling smoking population forced local government to decrease production quotas. Growing excise duties and low disposable incomes led to further economising by consumers. Interest in cheaper products stimulated volume sales of economy cigarettes. Growing interest in healthy lifestyles forced local consumers to quit smoking and switch to reduced risk options, such as vaping. In addition, a lack of people equating vapour products…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857881-tobacco-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-retail-planning-service-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecom-network-protocol-analyzers-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Volume Sales of Cigarettes Decline Due To Fall in Smokers and Tough Legislation

Tough Regulations Negatively Affect Sales of Some Tobacco Products

Locally Produced Inexpensive Cigarettes Remain Dominant in Volume Sales

Modern Retailing Faces Continued Growth in Tobacco Volume Sales

Most Tobacco Products Face Expected Volume Sales Decline During Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Decline in Smokers Causes Volume Drop While Growing Excise Duties Boosts Value

Legislation Negatively Affects Tobacco Product Sales

Despite Overall Decline Some Areas Experience Growth

Competitive Landscape

Local Player, Neman Tobacco Factory Grodno, Remains Dominant

Price of Cigarettes Remains the Major Determinant in Consumer Choice

Wide New Product Development Pairs With Return of Marlboro and L&m To Belarus

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Summary 3 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 4 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 24 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 25 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Pipe Tobacco Is the Major Growth Driver in Belarus

Regulations Adversely Affect Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco Volume Sales

Local Government Remains the Only Importer of Tobacco Products

Competitive Landscape

Foreign Competitors Remain Dominant

Increase in Inexpensive Products As Price Remains Key in Consumer Choice

Product Variety and Availability Plays An Important Role in Competition

Category Data

Table 39 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 54 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 55 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 56 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 57 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 58 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Vapour Products Records Slight Value Growth

Few Smokeless Tobacco Products Exist in Belarus

Medium- To High-income Belarusians Remain Major Vapour Consumers

Competitive Landscape

Imported Inexpensive Vapour Devices Dominate Sales in Belarus

Growing Number of Locally Made E-liquids Stimulates Volume Sales

Many New Product Developments Appear

Category Indicators

Table 62 Number of Adult Vapers 2012-2017

Category Data

Table 63 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 64 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2013-2017

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 67 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 68 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 69 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105