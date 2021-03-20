All news

Why City Insights Matter For Business Strategy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

From inciting technological innovation to adapting to social change, cities play an important role in today’s societies. Keeping businesses, governments and other organisations informed about city-level changes, such as knowing where incomes are rising or which markets are ageing, is crucial to their future success. Passport Cities seeks to provide answers to a range of business questions, ensuring users can benchmark and identify cities, explain key consumer changes and examine urban profiles.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

