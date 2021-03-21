Automotive Cyber Security Market in France – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Cyber Security in France, including the following market information:

France Automotive Cyber Security Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Automotive Cyber Security Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Cyber Security market was valued at 323.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2843.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 72.2% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Cyber Security market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Automotive Cyber Security businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Automotive Cyber Security in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Cyber Security market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Automotive Cyber Security Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Security Services & Frameworks

France Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Automotive Cyber Security Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Cyber Security Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Cyber Security Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arilou technologies

Cisco systems

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

BT Security

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

NXP Semiconductors

Trillium

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Automotive Cyber Security Overall Market Size

2.1 France Automotive Cyber Security Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

…continued

