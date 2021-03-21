All news

Baby and Child-Specific Products in Indonesia

Baby and child-specific sun care saw strong current value growth in 2018. This category attracted many parents due to rising awareness of the dangers of UV rays. Many babies and children do not play in the direct sun most of the time, yet sales increase during holiday periods. With the rising travel trend amongst young adults, especially young parents, sales of baby and child-specific sun care products are also rising. Young parents in Indonesia tend to follow the trends in the market, especiall…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Potential for Baby and Child-specific Sun Care
Indonesia Is An Attractive Market
Baby and Child-specific Toiletries Leads Baby and Child-specific Products
Competitive Landscape
the Mitu Brand Leads Baby and Child-specific Products
International Brands Dominate
the Aggressive Growth of Internet Retailing
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Executive Summary
the Indonesian Market Is Attractive, Bringing in More Global and Local Brands
Consumers Are Willing To Take Loans To Buy Beauty Products
Facial Sheet Masks and Multifunction Lip Products Are Highlight Products in 2018
Multinational Companies Continue To Lead, But Suffer From the Competition
Strong Growth Is Expected, But Performances Differ Between Categories
Market Data
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

