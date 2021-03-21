Baby and child-specific sun care saw strong current value growth in 2018. This category attracted many parents due to rising awareness of the dangers of UV rays. Many babies and children do not play in the direct sun most of the time, yet sales increase during holiday periods. With the rising travel trend amongst young adults, especially young parents, sales of baby and child-specific sun care products are also rising. Young parents in Indonesia tend to follow the trends in the market, especiall…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367293-baby-and-child-specific-products-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motor-test-systems-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Potential for Baby and Child-specific Sun Care

Indonesia Is An Attractive Market

Baby and Child-specific Toiletries Leads Baby and Child-specific Products

Competitive Landscape

the Mitu Brand Leads Baby and Child-specific Products

International Brands Dominate

the Aggressive Growth of Internet Retailing

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

the Indonesian Market Is Attractive, Bringing in More Global and Local Brands

Consumers Are Willing To Take Loans To Buy Beauty Products

Facial Sheet Masks and Multifunction Lip Products Are Highlight Products in 2018

Multinational Companies Continue To Lead, But Suffer From the Competition

Strong Growth Is Expected, But Performances Differ Between Categories

Market Data

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105