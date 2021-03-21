All news

Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Bacillus thuringiensis (or Bt) is a Gram-positive, soil-dwelling bacterium, commonly used as a biological pesticide. B. thuringiensis also occurs naturally in the gut of caterpillars of various types of moths and butterflies, as well on leaf surfaces, aquatic environments, animal feces, insect-rich environments, and flour mills and grain-storage facilities.
During sporulation, many Bt strains produce crystal proteins (proteinaceous inclusions), called δ-endotoxins, that have insecticidal action. This has led to their use as insecticides, and more recently to genetically modified crops using Bt genes, such as Bt corn. Many crystal-producing Bt strains, though, do not have insecticidal properties. The subspecies israelensis is commonly used for control of mosquitoe and of fungus gnats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacillus thuringiensis in UK, including the following market information:
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market 2019 (%)
The global Bacillus thuringiensis market was valued at 219.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 277.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Bacillus thuringiensis market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bacillus thuringiensis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bacillus thuringiensis production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki
Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis
Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai
Others
Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Fruit and Vegetables
Crops
Forest
Urban Greening
Gardening
Others
In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sumitomo Chemical
Certis USA
FMC
Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide
King Biotec
Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology
Wuhan Unioasis Biological
Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech
Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical
Phyllom BioProducts Corporation
Bonide

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Bacillus thuringiensis Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bacillus thuringiensis Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Bacillus thuringiensis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Bacillus thuringiensis Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

