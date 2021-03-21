Bath and Shower in Vietnam

nternet retailing is becoming a more popular option for purchasing baby and child-specific products. This is linked primarily to the value, convenience and flexibility that the channel offers, three things that definitely appeal to the vast majority of young parents, who are often experiencing unprecedented pressure on their schedules and budgets. Internet retailing offers consumers access to a wide assortment of goods that are often delivered very quickly, with the hassle-free shopping experie…
Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Online Channels Respond To the Needs of Young Parents, Boosting Growth in Sales Through Internet Retailing
Value Growth Supported by Rising Interest in Organic and Natural Products
Specific Products for Specific Uses Become More Popular
Competitive Landscape
Zwitsal Introduces Natural Brands
Private Label Is Developing
Dutch Brand Naïf Is Gaining Ground
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Economic Growth and Rising Importance of Wellbeing and Appearance Boost Growth
Innovation Towards Convenience and More Natural Products Supports Sales Growth
E-commerce Increasingly Important in the Dutch Market
Sales Further Polarised in 2018
Sustainability Is Set To Remain the Major Trend in Beauty and Personal Care
Market Data
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
