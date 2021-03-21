In 2018, beauty and personal care grew in Azerbaijan both in volume and current value terms, reflecting the improved macroeconomic situation and increased disposable incomes. Whilst economy products prevailed in the review period, there was some trading up to higher quality products.
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257591-beauty-and-personal-care-in-azerbaijan
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/construction-bid-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pure-nicotine-industry-global-key-vendorsmanufacturerssuppliers-and-analysis-market-report-2025-2021-02-15
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Grows in 2018
Influence of Global Beauty Trends
Internationals Lead Beauty and Personal Care
Active New Product Development in 2018
Beauty and Personal Care To Record Further Growth Over the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Demographic Increase and Recovered Economy Drive Baby and Child-specific Care
Baby and Child-specific Skin Care Sees the Fastest Growth
Modern Grocery Retailers Continue Rapid Growth With Increased Number of Outlets
Competitive Landscape
Johnson & Johnson Leads
Baby and Child-specific Care Is Led by Internationals
Modern Retailing Development Supports Increased Number of New Products Launches
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Bath and Shower Records Positive Performance After Economic Downturn
Body Wash/shower Gel Records the Fastest Growth
Modern Grocery Retailing Development Supports Bath and Shower
Competitive Landscape
Availability, Price and Advertisement Support Colgate-Palmolive Azerbaijan’s Share
Bath and Shower Is Led by Internationals
Price-sensitive Consumers Drive New Products With Value for Money Claims
Category Data
Table 19 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018
Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Local Beauty Trends Determine the Performance of Colour Cosmetics
Eye Products See the Fastest Growth in 2018
Colour Cosmetics Increase Through Modern Grocery Retailers
Competitive Landscape
L’Oréal Groupe Leads in Colour Cosmetics
International Brands Continue To Lead in Colour Cosmetics
Global Make-up Trends Strongly Penetrate the Local Market
Category Data
Table 28 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 29 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 30 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Macroeconomic Resurgence Drives Deodorants Sales
Popularity of Deodorant Sprays
Modern Retail Channels’ Growth Supports Sales of Deodorants
Competitive Landscape
Improtex Dc Leads Deodorants in 2018
Deodorants Is Led by Internationals in 2018
New Product Launches Expanded in 2018 Due To Retailing Advancement
Category Data
Table 37 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 38 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 39 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018
Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/