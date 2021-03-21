In 2018, beauty and personal care grew in Azerbaijan both in volume and current value terms, reflecting the improved macroeconomic situation and increased disposable incomes. Whilst economy products prevailed in the review period, there was some trading up to higher quality products.

Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Grows in 2018

Influence of Global Beauty Trends

Internationals Lead Beauty and Personal Care

Active New Product Development in 2018

Beauty and Personal Care To Record Further Growth Over the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Demographic Increase and Recovered Economy Drive Baby and Child-specific Care

Baby and Child-specific Skin Care Sees the Fastest Growth

Modern Grocery Retailers Continue Rapid Growth With Increased Number of Outlets

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Leads

Baby and Child-specific Care Is Led by Internationals

Modern Retailing Development Supports Increased Number of New Products Launches

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Bath and Shower Records Positive Performance After Economic Downturn

Body Wash/shower Gel Records the Fastest Growth

Modern Grocery Retailing Development Supports Bath and Shower

Competitive Landscape

Availability, Price and Advertisement Support Colgate-Palmolive Azerbaijan’s Share

Bath and Shower Is Led by Internationals

Price-sensitive Consumers Drive New Products With Value for Money Claims

Category Data

Table 19 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018

Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Local Beauty Trends Determine the Performance of Colour Cosmetics

Eye Products See the Fastest Growth in 2018

Colour Cosmetics Increase Through Modern Grocery Retailers

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Groupe Leads in Colour Cosmetics

International Brands Continue To Lead in Colour Cosmetics

Global Make-up Trends Strongly Penetrate the Local Market

Category Data

Table 28 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Macroeconomic Resurgence Drives Deodorants Sales

Popularity of Deodorant Sprays

Modern Retail Channels’ Growth Supports Sales of Deodorants

Competitive Landscape

Improtex Dc Leads Deodorants in 2018

Deodorants Is Led by Internationals in 2018

New Product Launches Expanded in 2018 Due To Retailing Advancement

Category Data

Table 37 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 39 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

