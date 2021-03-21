Beauty and personal care managed to maintain its growth trend even through most of the period of economic downturn, at least in current value terms, whilst volume sales slipped. Only towards the end of the credit crunch did beauty and personal care lose its momentum and also start declining in current value terms. However, growth immediately revived after household disposable incomes started increasing, with 2016 and 2017 seeing a surge in sales. Although the strong growth momentum was not maint…
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Executive Summary
Growth Continues, But at A Slower Pace
Natural Ingredients and No Preservatives Are Important
the Rise of Local Players
Bloggers and Influencers Shape New Product Launches
Moderate Value Growth Is Expected
Headlines
Prospects
the Number of New-borns Is Declining, But the Category Continues To Grow
Baby Wipes Is the Biggest Hit
Apart From Baby Wipes, Most Attention Is Given To Skin Care
Competitive Landscape
Premium Pharma Players
A Category With A Great Deal of Innovation
Local Players Are Taking Their Chances
Headlines
Prospects
Most Interest and Events Are in Body Wash/shower Gel
Showering Overtakes Bathing As A Concept
Products With Added-value Sell Better
Competitive Landscape
Leading Multinationals Set the Pace
Local Companies Shoot for Niches
A Good Environment for Economy Brands
Headlines
Prospects
Riding the Premiumisation Wave
New Ideas Awaken Interest
Croatians Are Very Much Like Average European Consumers
Competitive Landscape
the Dominance of International Players
Almost No Local Presence
A Hostile Market for Economy Brands
Headlines
