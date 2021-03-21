Beauty and Personal Care in Vietnam

The growing Dutch economy continues to support positive growth in beauty and personal care. Lower unemployment rates and higher disposable incomes are driving growth, although rising incomes are not evenly distributed and many lower income consumers, including welfare recipients are still struggling. This is contributing to the increased polarisation being seen in beauty and personal care. In addition, the ageing of the population is playing a role as many older people are struggling to make end…
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Economic Growth and Rising Importance of Wellbeing and Appearance Boost Growth
Innovation Towards Convenience and More Natural Products Supports Sales Growth
E-commerce Increasingly Important in the Dutch Market
Sales Further Polarised in 2018
Sustainability Is Set To Remain the Major Trend in Beauty and Personal Care
Market Data
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Online Channels Respond To the Needs of Young Parents, Boosting Growth in Sales Through Internet Retailing
Value Growth Supported by Rising Interest in Organic and Natural Products
Specific Products for Specific Uses Become More Popular
Competitive Landscape
Zwitsal Introduces Natural Brands
Private Label Is Developing
Dutch Brand Naïf Is Gaining Ground
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
Bath and Shower Products Continue To Show Positive Value Growth
Liquid Soap Continues Positive Growth
Bar Soap Products Continues Decline
Competitive Landscape
Natural/herbal Ingredients Becoming More Important in Bath and Shower
Luxury Brand LVMH Registers Positive Value Growth
Dutch Player Rituals Continues Rapid Growth
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
the Shift Towards Online Channels Drives Growth
Premium Products Continue To Increase Via Segmentation
Facial Make-up Most Responsible for Growth
Competitive Landscape
Fast-fashion Approach Also Successful in Colour Cosmetics
L’oréal Maintains Its Leading Position in 2018
Beauty Boxes on the Rise
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
the Increasing Use of Price Promotions Piles Pressure on Value Growth
Deodorant Sprays Continue To Lead the Category
Competitive Landscape
Nivea Remains the Leading Umbrella Brand in Deodorants
Environmental Benefits An Increasingly Important Trend in Deodorants
Growing Demand for Deodorant That Promise To Be Effective and Long-lasting
Category Data
Headlines
