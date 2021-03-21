Beauty and Personal Care in Vietnam

The growing Dutch economy continues to support positive growth in beauty and personal care. Lower unemployment rates and higher disposable incomes are driving growth, although rising incomes are not evenly distributed and many lower income consumers, including welfare recipients are still struggling. This is contributing to the increased polarisation being seen in beauty and personal care. In addition, the ageing of the population is playing a role as many older people are struggling to make end…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367308-beauty-and-personal-care-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemp-milk-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Economic Growth and Rising Importance of Wellbeing and Appearance Boost Growth

Innovation Towards Convenience and More Natural Products Supports Sales Growth

E-commerce Increasingly Important in the Dutch Market

Sales Further Polarised in 2018

Sustainability Is Set To Remain the Major Trend in Beauty and Personal Care

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Online Channels Respond To the Needs of Young Parents, Boosting Growth in Sales Through Internet Retailing

Value Growth Supported by Rising Interest in Organic and Natural Products

Specific Products for Specific Uses Become More Popular

Competitive Landscape

Zwitsal Introduces Natural Brands

Private Label Is Developing

Dutch Brand Naïf Is Gaining Ground

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Bath and Shower Products Continue To Show Positive Value Growth

Liquid Soap Continues Positive Growth

Bar Soap Products Continues Decline

Competitive Landscape

Natural/herbal Ingredients Becoming More Important in Bath and Shower

Luxury Brand LVMH Registers Positive Value Growth

Dutch Player Rituals Continues Rapid Growth

Category Data

Table 21 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 24 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018

Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

the Shift Towards Online Channels Drives Growth

Premium Products Continue To Increase Via Segmentation

Facial Make-up Most Responsible for Growth

Competitive Landscape

Fast-fashion Approach Also Successful in Colour Cosmetics

L’oréal Maintains Its Leading Position in 2018

Beauty Boxes on the Rise

Category Data

Table 30 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 31 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

the Increasing Use of Price Promotions Piles Pressure on Value Growth

Deodorant Sprays Continue To Lead the Category

Competitive Landscape

Nivea Remains the Leading Umbrella Brand in Deodorants

Environmental Benefits An Increasingly Important Trend in Deodorants

Growing Demand for Deodorant That Promise To Be Effective and Long-lasting

Category Data

Table 41 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 42 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 43 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105