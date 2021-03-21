All news

Chateau Mukhrani JSC in Alcoholic Drinks (Georgia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chateau Mukhrani aims to develop the premium segments of wine and spirits and gain leading positions within alcoholic drinks in Georgia. The company also intends to raise brand awareness in export markets and compete strongly with rivals.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

CHATEAU MUKHRANI JSC IN ALCOHOLIC DRINKS (GEORGIA)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 JSC Chateau Mukhrani: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 JSC Chateau Mukhrani: Competitive Position 2016

 

……. continued

