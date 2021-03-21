Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast  

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chocolate Liquid Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chocolate Liquid Extract production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

White Chocolate Liquid Extract

Milk Chocolate Liquid Extract

Dark Chocolate Liquid Extract

Based on the product type, the Chocolate Liquid Extract is primarily split into Organic Chocolate Liquid Extract, Conventional Chocolate Liquid Extract, etc. Conventional chocolate Liquid extracts topped the list in 2019, accounting for 94% total sales.

Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Liquid chocolate extract is most widely used in food and beverage, with sales of 778.9 kilotons in 2018, accounting for about 98% of the total sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Olam

Cemoi

Baronie

Blommer

Natra

Barry Cellebaut

Kerry Group

Haldin International

Frutarom

Horner International

Cargill

Puratos

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chocolate Liquid Extract Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chocolate Liquid Extract Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Chocolate Liquid Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chocolate Liquid Extract Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Chocolate Liquid Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chocolate Liquid Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.2 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Chocolate Liquid Extract Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Olam

6.1.1 Olam Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Olam Business Overview

6.1.3 Olam Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Olam Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Olam Key News

6.2 Cemoi

6.2.1 Cemoi Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cemoi Business Overview

6.2.3 Cemoi Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cemoi Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cemoi Key News

6.3 Baronie

6.3.1 Baronie Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Baronie Business Overview

6.3.3 Baronie Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Baronie Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Baronie Key News

6.4 Blommer

6.4.1 Blommer Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Blommer Business Overview

6.4.3 Blommer Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Blommer Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Blommer Key News

6.5 Natra

6.5.1 Natra Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Natra Business Overview

6.5.3 Natra Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Natra Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Natra Key News

6.6 Barry Cellebaut

6.6.1 Barry Cellebaut Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Barry Cellebaut Business Overview

6.6.3 Barry Cellebaut Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Barry Cellebaut Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Barry Cellebaut Key News

6.7 Kerry Group

6.6.1 Kerry Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kerry Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Kerry Group Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kerry Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kerry Group Key News

6.8 Haldin International

6.8.1 Haldin International Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Haldin International Business Overview

6.8.3 Haldin International Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Haldin International Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Haldin International Key News

6.9 Frutarom

6.9.1 Frutarom Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Frutarom Business Overview

6.9.3 Frutarom Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Frutarom Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Frutarom Key News

6.10 Horner International

6.10.1 Horner International Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Horner International Business Overview

6.10.3 Horner International Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Horner International Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Horner International Key News

6.11 Cargill

6.11.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Cargill Chocolate Liquid Extract Business Overview

6.11.3 Cargill Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Cargill Key News

6.12 Puratos

6.12.1 Puratos Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Puratos Chocolate Liquid Extract Business Overview

6.12.3 Puratos Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Puratos Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Puratos Key News

6.13 Irca

6.13.1 Irca Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Irca Chocolate Liquid Extract Business Overview

6.13.3 Irca Chocolate Liquid Extract Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Irca Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Irca Key News

….. continued

