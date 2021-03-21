All news

Cigarettes in Spain

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Cigarettes in Spain

The consolidating and ongoing decline in the smoking population, as a result of more people opting to quit as a result of health concerns, is expected to have a negative impact on sales of cigarettes, as leading a healthier lifestyle is set to be an important factor defining sales in the coming years. Spain has an ageing population, and, according to national statistics, smoking prevalence falls amongst the older population. There is a growing desire amongst the population to age healthily, and…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686485-cigarettes-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Cigarettes in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes Including Fine Cut Stick Equivalent, Fine Cut Cigarettes.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-drugs-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-02 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protective-building-materials-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Declining Smoking Prevalence and the Migration To Vapour Products
Taxation and Illicit Tobacco Negatively Impact Sales
Positive Macroeconomic Outlook Will Not Prevent Declining Sales
Competitive Landscape
Philip Morris Maintains Its Lead in 2017
Further Consolidation Towards the Big Tobacco Manufacturers
Growing Concerns Over Illicit Tobacco and Taxation
Taxation and Pricing
Taxation Rates
Table 1 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 1 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 9 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 10 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 17 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 18 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 24 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Tobacco Continues Its Decline Despite A Better Economic Performance
Tax Increases and Illicit Trade Push Down Sales of Tobacco in 2017
Philip Morris Spain Remains the Leader in Tobacco in 2017
Tobacco Specialists Increases Its Share Against Vending
Increasing Migration To Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Products
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 2 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Production/imports/exports
Market Indicators
Table 31 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 32 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 33 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 34 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 35 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 3 Research Sources

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Online Apparel & Footwear Market Future Prospects 2026 | Adidas, Nike, Amazon.com

craig

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Online Apparel & Footwear market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic […]
All news

Microscope Accessories Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Bruker, AnMo Electronics, PerkinElmer, Carl Zeiss, AmScope

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Microscope Accessories Market. Global Microscope Accessories Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Microscope Accessories […]
All news

Lightweight Jackets�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Lightweight Jackets Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]