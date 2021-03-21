Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Civil aircraft weighing equipment are devices to measure weight of aircraft.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment market was valued at 13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Platform System

Jack Weigh System

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Jetliners

Business jet

Regional aircraft

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Vietnam Civil Aircraft Weighing Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Intercomp

VPGSensors

Jackson Aircraft Weighing

LANGA INDUSTRIAL

TMH-TOOLS

General Electrodynamics Corporation

Henk Maas

TOR REY

Teknoscale

