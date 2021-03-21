Cleaning Nozzles Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cleaning Nozzles is a device designed to control the direction or characteristics of a fluid flow to clean the surface of the object especially for tanks, containers and boxes. etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cleaning Nozzles in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market 2019 (%)

The global Cleaning Nozzles market was valued at 206 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the Cleaning Nozzles market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cleaning Nozzles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cleaning Nozzles production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles

Plastic Cleaning Nozzles

Cleaning Nozzles can be dividede into Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles and Plastic Cleaning Nozzles.Stainless steel cleaning nozzles accounted for the most sales, accounting for 76% of the total sales market share. Plastic cleaning nozzles accounted for only 10.5% in 2018

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

General Industrial

Food & Beverage

Energy

Cleaning nozzles are mainly used in general industry, accounting for 51.8% of the total market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lechler

Alfa Laval

H.Ikeuchi & Co

Spraying Systems

BETE

Enz Technik

PNR Italia

IBG HydroTech

Schlick

URACA

KAMAT

CYCO

Eurospray

KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cleaning Nozzles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Cleaning Nozzles Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cleaning Nozzles Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Cleaning Nozzles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cleaning Nozzles Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Cleaning Nozzles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning Nozzles Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Cleaning Nozzles Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning Nozzles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles

4.1.3 Plastic Cleaning Nozzles

4.2 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 General Industrial

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Energy

5.2 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Cleaning Nozzles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lechler

6.1.1 Lechler Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lechler Business Overview

6.1.3 Lechler Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lechler Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lechler Key News

6.2 Alfa Laval

6.2.1 Alfa Laval Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Alfa Laval Business Overview

6.2.3 Alfa Laval Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Alfa Laval Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Alfa Laval Key News

6.3 H.Ikeuchi & Co

6.3.1 H.Ikeuchi & Co Corporate Summary

6.3.2 H.Ikeuchi & Co Business Overview

6.3.3 H.Ikeuchi & Co Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 H.Ikeuchi & Co Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 H.Ikeuchi & Co Key News

6.4 Spraying Systems

6.4.1 Spraying Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Spraying Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 Spraying Systems Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Spraying Systems Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Spraying Systems Key News

6.5 BETE

6.5.1 BETE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 BETE Business Overview

6.5.3 BETE Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 BETE Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 BETE Key News

6.6 Enz Technik

6.6.1 Enz Technik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Enz Technik Business Overview

6.6.3 Enz Technik Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Enz Technik Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Enz Technik Key News

6.7 PNR Italia

6.6.1 PNR Italia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PNR Italia Business Overview

6.6.3 PNR Italia Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PNR Italia Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 PNR Italia Key News

6.8 IBG HydroTech

6.8.1 IBG HydroTech Corporate Summary

6.8.2 IBG HydroTech Business Overview

6.8.3 IBG HydroTech Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 IBG HydroTech Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 IBG HydroTech Key News

6.9 Schlick

6.9.1 Schlick Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Schlick Business Overview

6.9.3 Schlick Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Schlick Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Schlick Key News

6.10 URACA

6.10.1 URACA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 URACA Business Overview

6.10.3 URACA Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 URACA Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 URACA Key News

6.11 KAMAT

6.11.1 KAMAT Corporate Summary

6.11.2 KAMAT Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.11.3 KAMAT Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 KAMAT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 KAMAT Key News

6.12 CYCO

6.12.1 CYCO Corporate Summary

6.12.2 CYCO Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.12.3 CYCO Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 CYCO Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 CYCO Key News

6.13 Eurospray

6.13.1 Eurospray Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Eurospray Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.13.3 Eurospray Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Eurospray Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Eurospray Key News

6.14 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik

6.14.1 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Corporate Summary

6.14.2 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.14.3 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Key News

6.15 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray

6.15.1 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.15.3 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Key News

7 Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cleaning Nozzles Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Cleaning Nozzles Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Cleaning Nozzles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Cleaning Nozzles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cleaning Nozzles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cleaning Nozzles Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cleaning Nozzles in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Cleaning Nozzles Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Cleaning Nozzles Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cleaning Nozzles Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Cleaning Nozzles Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Cleaning Nozzles Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning Nozzles Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cleaning Nozzles Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cleaning Nozzles Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cleaning Nozzles Sales in Germany (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cleaning Nozzles Sales in Germany (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cleaning Nozzles Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cleaning Nozzles Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cleaning Nozzles Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cleaning Nozzles Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lechler Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lechler Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 21. Lechler Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Alfa Laval Corporate Summary

Table 23. Alfa Laval Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 24. Alfa Laval Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. H.Ikeuchi & Co Corporate Summary

Table 26. H.Ikeuchi & Co Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 27. H.Ikeuchi & Co Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Spraying Systems Corporate Summary

Table 29. Spraying Systems Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 30. Spraying Systems Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. BETE Corporate Summary

Table 32. BETE Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 33. BETE Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Enz Technik Corporate Summary

Table 35. Enz Technik Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 36. Enz Technik Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. PNR Italia Corporate Summary

Table 38. PNR Italia Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 39. PNR Italia Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. IBG HydroTech Corporate Summary

Table 41. IBG HydroTech Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 42. IBG HydroTech Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Schlick Corporate Summary

Table 44. Schlick Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 45. Schlick Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. URACA Corporate Summary

Table 47. URACA Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

Table 48. URACA Cleaning Nozzles Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. KAMAT Corporate Summary

Table 50. KAMAT Cleaning Nozzles Product Offerings

