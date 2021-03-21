Cleaning Nozzles Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cleaning Nozzles is a device designed to control the direction or characteristics of a fluid flow to clean the surface of the object especially for tanks, containers and boxes. etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cleaning Nozzles in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market 2019 (%)

The global Cleaning Nozzles market was valued at 206 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the Cleaning Nozzles market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cleaning Nozzles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cleaning Nozzles production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles

Plastic Cleaning Nozzles

Cleaning Nozzles can be dividede into Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles and Plastic Cleaning Nozzles.Stainless steel cleaning nozzles accounted for the most sales, accounting for 76% of the total sales market share. Plastic cleaning nozzles accounted for only 10.5% in 2018

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

General Industrial

Food & Beverage

Energy

Cleaning nozzles are mainly used in general industry, accounting for 51.8% of the total market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lechler

Alfa Laval

H.Ikeuchi & Co

Spraying Systems

BETE

Enz Technik

PNR Italia

IBG HydroTech

Schlick

URACA

KAMAT

CYCO

Eurospray

KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cleaning Nozzles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cleaning Nozzles Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cleaning Nozzles Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Cleaning Nozzles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning Nozzles Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Cleaning Nozzles Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaning Nozzles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stainless Steel Cleaning Nozzles

4.1.3 Plastic Cleaning Nozzles

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 General Industrial

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Energy

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lechler

6.1.1 Lechler Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lechler Business Overview

6.1.3 Lechler Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lechler Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lechler Key News

6.2 Alfa Laval

6.2.1 Alfa Laval Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Alfa Laval Business Overview

6.2.3 Alfa Laval Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Alfa Laval Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Alfa Laval Key News

6.3 H.Ikeuchi & Co

6.3.1 H.Ikeuchi & Co Corporate Summary

6.3.2 H.Ikeuchi & Co Business Overview

6.3.3 H.Ikeuchi & Co Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 H.Ikeuchi & Co Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 H.Ikeuchi & Co Key News

6.4 Spraying Systems

6.4.1 Spraying Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Spraying Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 Spraying Systems Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Spraying Systems Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Spraying Systems Key News

6.5 BETE

6.5.1 BETE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 BETE Business Overview

6.5.3 BETE Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 BETE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 BETE Key News

6.6 Enz Technik

6.6.1 Enz Technik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Enz Technik Business Overview

6.6.3 Enz Technik Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Enz Technik Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Enz Technik Key News

6.7 PNR Italia

6.6.1 PNR Italia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PNR Italia Business Overview

6.6.3 PNR Italia Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PNR Italia Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 PNR Italia Key News

6.8 IBG HydroTech

6.8.1 IBG HydroTech Corporate Summary

6.8.2 IBG HydroTech Business Overview

6.8.3 IBG HydroTech Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 IBG HydroTech Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 IBG HydroTech Key News

6.9 Schlick

6.9.1 Schlick Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Schlick Business Overview

6.9.3 Schlick Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Schlick Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Schlick Key News

6.10 URACA

6.10.1 URACA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 URACA Business Overview

6.10.3 URACA Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 URACA Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 URACA Key News

6.11 KAMAT

6.11.1 KAMAT Corporate Summary

6.11.2 KAMAT Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.11.3 KAMAT Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 KAMAT Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 KAMAT Key News

6.12 CYCO

6.12.1 CYCO Corporate Summary

6.12.2 CYCO Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.12.3 CYCO Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 CYCO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 CYCO Key News

6.13 Eurospray

6.13.1 Eurospray Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Eurospray Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.13.3 Eurospray Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Eurospray Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Eurospray Key News

6.14 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik

6.14.1 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Corporate Summary

6.14.2 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.14.3 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 KEG Kanalreinigungstechnik Key News

6.15 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray

6.15.1 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Cleaning Nozzles Business Overview

6.15.3 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Cleaning Nozzles Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Guangzhou Cleaning-spray Key News

7 Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Cleaning Nozzles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cleaning Nozzles Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Cleaning Nozzles Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Cleaning Nozzles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cleaning Nozzles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cleaning Nozzles Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

.

.

.

….. continued

