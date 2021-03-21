All news

Cloth Diapers Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A cloth diaper (American English) or a cloth nappy (Southeast Asian English and British English) is a reusable diaper made from natural fibers, man-made materials, or a combination of both. They are often made from industrial cotton which may be bleached white or left the fiber’s natural color. Other natural fiber cloth materials include wool, bamboo, and unbleached hemp. Man-made materials such as an internal absorbent layer of microfiber toweling or an external waterproof layer of polyurethane laminate (PUL) may be used. Polyester fabrics microfleece or suedecloth are often used inside cloth diapers as a “stay-dry” wicking liner because of the non-absorbent properties of those synthetic fibers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Diapers in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market 2019 (%)
The global Cloth Diapers market was valued at 691.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 766.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Cloth Diapers market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloth Diapers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloth Diapers production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Pocket
Fitted
All-in-ones

Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Baby (Less than 7 kg)
Baby (7-15 kg)
Baby (More than 15 kg)

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cotton Babies
Bambino Mio
Alva Baby
Qingdao Tian He Xiang
Charlie Banana
GroVia
Kanga Care
Nora’s Nursery
Nicki’s Diapers
Thirsties
The Fluffy Penguin

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloth Diapers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Cloth Diapers Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloth Diapers Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Cloth Diapers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Cloth Diapers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Diapers Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Product Type

….continued

