With Saudi Arabia having the highest number of active users in the region on most social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, colour cosmetics brands continue to focus their advertising campaigns on social media. Moreover, colour cosmetics brands continue to showcase their products through social media influencers. In addition, women in Saudi Arabia are becoming more fashion- and beauty-conscious as their lifestyles change, including a lot of social visits and ga…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257662-colour-cosmetics-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yoga-clothes-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Colour Cosmetics Brands Continue To Focus Their Advertising Campaigns on Social Media Platforms

Facial Make-up Continues To See the Highest Growth

Colour Cosmetics Witness A Slight Price Increase

Competitive Landscape

Make Up for Ever Retains Lead in Colour Cosmetics

Beauty Specialist Retailers Remain the Largest Distribution Channel

K-beauty Emerges in the Saudi Market

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Social Media Platforms Drive Demand

Pharma/therapeutic Brands Continue To Evolve

Beauty and Personal Care Sees Increased Promotional Campaigns

Natural Ingredients Stimulate Beauty and Personal Care Brands

Higher Employment Rates Expected To Generate Growth

Market Data

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105