All news

Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia

With Saudi Arabia having the highest number of active users in the region on most social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, colour cosmetics brands continue to focus their advertising campaigns on social media. Moreover, colour cosmetics brands continue to showcase their products through social media influencers. In addition, women in Saudi Arabia are becoming more fashion- and beauty-conscious as their lifestyles change, including a lot of social visits and ga…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257662-colour-cosmetics-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-roller-tappets-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yoga-clothes-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Colour Cosmetics Brands Continue To Focus Their Advertising Campaigns on Social Media Platforms
Facial Make-up Continues To See the Highest Growth
Colour Cosmetics Witness A Slight Price Increase
Competitive Landscape
Make Up for Ever Retains Lead in Colour Cosmetics
Beauty Specialist Retailers Remain the Largest Distribution Channel
K-beauty Emerges in the Saudi Market
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Social Media Platforms Drive Demand
Pharma/therapeutic Brands Continue To Evolve
Beauty and Personal Care Sees Increased Promotional Campaigns
Natural Ingredients Stimulate Beauty and Personal Care Brands
Higher Employment Rates Expected To Generate Growth
Market Data
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Green Coatings Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025| ZMR

hiren.s

A leading research firm Zion Market research added a recent report on “Global Green Coatings Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025| ZMR” to its research database. The Green Coatings Market report analyzes the comprehensive overview of the market comprising an executive summary that covers core trends evolving in the market. it also includes industry […]
All news News

2021 New Edition on: Surface Protection Films Market is Booming Worldwide| Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers | 3M, Eastman, Avery Denison , ExxonMobil Chemical, ZAGG, OtterBox

reporthive

“ Los Angeles, United States, February 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Surface Protection Films Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Hive, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies […]
All news News

Orthokeratology Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Autek, EUCLID, Paragon, Alpha Corporation, Lucid Korea, Brighten Optix, Contex, Procornea

jenish

A new business intelligence report released by GMA with Global Orthokeratology Market Report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some […]