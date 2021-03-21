All news

Colour Cosmetics in Switzerland

Colour cosmetics recorded a fair performance in 2018, but sales growth witnessed a slowdown on the previous year’s results. The category is increasingly suffering from consumers splitting their disposable income between a number of activities. After managing a difficult review period, when most Spanish consumers were affected by the deep economic crisis and their spending behaviour was influenced by the declining average wages, the recovery of the Spanish economy has resulted in Spaniards alloca…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
the Need of Experiencing Limits Category’s Performance
Professionals and Fashion Keep Being the Inspiration
Centennials Are the Next Target
Competitive Landscape
No Changes at the Top
Skin Care Players Trying Their Luck
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Experiencing Limiting Sales
Beauty Within
Others Gaining Momentum
Tailored Cosmetics Concentrating New Product Developments
Millennials and Centennials Concentrating Interest
Market Data
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

