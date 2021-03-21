Colour cosmetics continues to benefit from the expansion of monobrand retail chains, including Kiko, Golden Rose and NYX. This retail expansion drives the performance of mass products, with more monobrand outlets expected to open in the forecast period. Monobrand store customers are mainly millennials and Generation Z consumers, who are influenced by bloggers and attracted by the regular launch of new collections in line with the latest fashion trends. Moreover, due to consumer demand for better…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257666-colour-cosmetics-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-reputation-management-services-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Monobrand retail chains appeal to younger consumers

Emphasis on eyes, eyelashes and eyebrows continues

Growing interest in make-up trends and techniques

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

L’Oréal tops colour cosmetics

Product innovation is key

Influencers launch new brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care continues to grow despite economic and political issues

Millennials are a key driver of beauty and personal care

Multinationals dominate the landscape

New product development drives the industry

Key factors offer growth opportunities

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105