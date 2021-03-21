Consumer Lifestyles in Italy

With the country facing a multitude of challenges – including slow economic recovery, political instability, high unemployment and an ageing population – consumers remain cautious and spending subdued. Moreover, a “brain drain” is occurring as many young people choose to leave Italy in search of better work prospects. Nevertheless, a growing population of wealthy retirees and a rise in the number of single-person households is driving demand for a range of discretionary goods and services; while…
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Lifestyles in Italy
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018
Top Five Consumer Trends
Spending Subdued in the Face of Uncertainty
Italy’s Ageing Population Affects Spending Patterns
Population Movements Affect Cultural Mix
A Growing Preference for Organic, Locally-produced Foods
Rise of Social Media
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030
Kids (aged 3-7)
Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030
Tweens (aged 8-12)
Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030
Teens (13-17)
Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030
Young Adults (18-29)
Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)
Middle Youth (30-44)
Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus
Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers (45-64)
Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus
Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers (60+)
Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus
Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)
Seniors (80+)
Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030
House and Home
the Home Space
Chart 16 Home Ownership 2017-2030
Chart 17 Households by Type 2017-2030
Chart 18 Households by Urban and Rural 2017-2030
Chart 19 Age Distribution of Consumers by Dwelling Type 2017
Running Costs
Chart 20 Household Running Costs 2017-2030
Chart 21 Housing-related Spending Intentions
Spending and Saving
Attitudes Towards Spending
Chart 22 Discretionary Item or Service Spending Intentions: 2017-2018
Attitudes Towards Savings
Chart 23 Disposable Income and Savings 2012-2017
Chart 24 Saving and Spending Intentions 2017-2018
Shopping
Main Household Shop
Chart 25 Household Shop by Retailer Type 2017
Chart 26 Shopping Habits, Attitudes and Influencers
Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods
Shopping Online
Chart 27 Spending on Internet Retailing 2017
Chart 28 Motivations for Shopping Online vs In-store
Eating and Drinking
Eating Habits
Chart 29 Consumer Spending on Food by Type: 2017
Chart 30 Preferences, Preparation, and Consumption of Food
Chart 31 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Food 2017
Drinking Habits
Chart 32 Consumer Spending on Drinks by Type 2017
Chart 33 Total Consumer Spending compared to Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2017
Chart 34 Frequency of Drink Consumption Outside the Home
Grooming and Appearance
Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 35 Consumer Expenditure on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women 2017
Chart 36 Total Consumer Expenditure Compared with Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care by Men and Women 2017
Chart 37 Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Women: 2017
Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 38 Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Men: 2017
Style Icons and Celebrity Influences
Chart 39 Social Media and Celebrity Influences
Healthy and Ethical Living
Attitudes To Health and Wellbeing
Chart 40 Health-related Spending and Healthy Life Expectancy for Men and Women 2017-2030
Chart 41 Obese and Overweight Population 2017 and 2020
Chart 42 Daily Health-Related Activities and Concerns by Age: 2017
Ethical Living
Chart 43 Eco-Attitudes and Willingness to Pay for Environmentally-friendly Product Features
Sport and Fitness
Chart 44 Frequency of Exercise Activities
Leisure and Recreation
Leisure Time
Chart 45 Life Stress Concerns
Chart 46 Household Possession of a Smartphone, Laptop and Tablet and Access to the Internet 2017
Chart 47 Frequency of Common Digital Activities on a Computer and a Mobile Phone
Chart 48 Daily Social Activities on Computer vs. Mobile Phone: 2017
Chart 49 Total Consumer Expenditure compared to Spending on Leisure and Recreation 2017-2030
Vacations
Chart 50 Total Consumer Expenditure compared to Spending on Package Holidays 2017-2030
Chart 51 Holiday Time and Domestic and International Trips
Opportunities for Celebrations and Gift-giving
