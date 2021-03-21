All news

Convenience Stores in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Convenience stores continued to see current value growth in 2018, and this trend is likely to be maintained in the forecast period. Changing consumer habits, such as the desire for quicker shopping, are driving the growth in convenience stores in Spain. Dia, one of the leaders in discounters, entered convenience stores by redesigning some of its outlets in Madrid and Barcelona. However, there is growing competition from small proximity supermarkets, which are increasing their offer of on-the-go…

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

 Headlines
Prospects
Convenience Stores Is Expected To Continue Growing
Technology and Speed Will Define the Development of Convenience Stores
Adapting To New Consumer Groups
Competitive Landscape
Spar Española Maintains Its Lead in Convenience Stores
Dia Enters Convenience Stores With Dia & Go
Auchan Retail España Changes Simply Basic Convenience Stores To Mi Alcampo
Channel Data
Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Positive Economic Indicators Benefit Growth
Changes in Consumer Habits Shape Grocery Retail
Non-store Retailing and Non-grocery Store-based Retailing Are Fragmented
Retailers’ Multichannel Strategies Boost Internet Sales
Mobile Sales Set To See the Fastest Growth Rate
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing

…continued

