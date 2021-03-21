Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Defrosting & thawing equipment is a device used to thaw frozen meat products, seafood and other frozen food. The main purpose of frozen food is to prevent food from going bad before eating. After freezing, food storage time is prolonged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market 2019 (%)

The global Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food market was valued at 334 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 387.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chambers

Tumblers

Continuous Lines

Chambers held the largest market share with 68.41% in 2019.

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Meat Products

Seafood

Others

By application, meat products held larger market share for over 54% than others in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Electrolux

Provisur Technologies

Yamamoto Vinita

Ali Group

Middleby

Foster Refrigerator

Nestor

Kometos

Shandong Leader Machinery

Nippre

Jinan Kehong

Stalam

GEA Group

Enrich Food Manufacturers

Japan High Comm

KOOMIC

Metalbud NOWICKI

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Chambers

4.1.3 Tumblers

4.1.4 Continuous Lines

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Meat Products

5.1.3 Seafood

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Electrolux

6.1.1 Electrolux Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Electrolux Business Overview

6.1.3 Electrolux Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Electrolux Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Electrolux Key News

6.2 Provisur Technologies

6.2.1 Provisur Technologies Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Provisur Technologies Business Overview

6.2.3 Provisur Technologies Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Provisur Technologies Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Provisur Technologies Key News

6.3 Yamamoto Vinita

6.3.1 Yamamoto Vinita Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yamamoto Vinita Business Overview

6.3.3 Yamamoto Vinita Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yamamoto Vinita Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yamamoto Vinita Key News

6.4 Ali Group

6.4.1 Ali Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ali Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Ali Group Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ali Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ali Group Key News

6.5 Middleby

6.5.1 Middleby Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Middleby Business Overview

6.5.3 Middleby Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Middleby Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Middleby Key News

6.6 Foster Refrigerator

6.6.1 Foster Refrigerator Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Foster Refrigerator Business Overview

6.6.3 Foster Refrigerator Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Foster Refrigerator Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Foster Refrigerator Key News

6.7 Nestor

6.6.1 Nestor Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nestor Business Overview

6.6.3 Nestor Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nestor Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nestor Key News

6.8 Kometos

6.8.1 Kometos Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Kometos Business Overview

6.8.3 Kometos Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Kometos Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Kometos Key News

6.9 Shandong Leader Machinery

6.9.1 Shandong Leader Machinery Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Shandong Leader Machinery Business Overview

6.9.3 Shandong Leader Machinery Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Shandong Leader Machinery Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Shandong Leader Machinery Key News

6.10 Nippre

6.10.1 Nippre Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Nippre Business Overview

6.10.3 Nippre Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Nippre Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Nippre Key News

6.11 Jinan Kehong

6.11.1 Jinan Kehong Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jinan Kehong Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.11.3 Jinan Kehong Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jinan Kehong Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jinan Kehong Key News

6.12 Stalam

6.12.1 Stalam Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Stalam Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.12.3 Stalam Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Stalam Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Stalam Key News

6.13 GEA Group

6.13.1 GEA Group Corporate Summary

6.13.2 GEA Group Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.13.3 GEA Group Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 GEA Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 GEA Group Key News

6.14 Enrich Food Manufacturers

6.14.1 Enrich Food Manufacturers Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Enrich Food Manufacturers Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.14.3 Enrich Food Manufacturers Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Enrich Food Manufacturers Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Enrich Food Manufacturers Key News

6.15 Japan High Comm

6.15.1 Japan High Comm Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Japan High Comm Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.15.3 Japan High Comm Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Japan High Comm Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Japan High Comm Key News

6.16 KOOMIC

6.16.1 KOOMIC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 KOOMIC Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.16.3 KOOMIC Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 KOOMIC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 KOOMIC Key News

6.17 Metalbud NOWICKI

6.17.1 Metalbud NOWICKI Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Metalbud NOWICKI Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.17.3 Metalbud NOWICKI Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Metalbud NOWICKI Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Metalbud NOWICKI Key News

6.18 Emerson Technik

6.18.1 Emerson Technik Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Emerson Technik Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Business Overview

6.18.3 Emerson Technik Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Emerson Technik Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Emerson Technik Key News

7 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food in Malaysia

Table 2. Top Players in Malaysia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Malaysia Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Malaysia Manufacturers Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Type

Table 9. List of Malaysia Tier 1 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales in Malaysia (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales in Malaysia (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales in Malaysia, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales in Malaysia, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Electrolux Corporate Summary

Table 20. Electrolux Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 21. Electrolux Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Provisur Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 23. Provisur Technologies Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 24. Provisur Technologies Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Yamamoto Vinita Corporate Summary

Table 26. Yamamoto Vinita Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 27. Yamamoto Vinita Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Ali Group Corporate Summary

Table 29. Ali Group Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 30. Ali Group Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Middleby Corporate Summary

Table 32. Middleby Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 33. Middleby Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Foster Refrigerator Corporate Summary

Table 35. Foster Refrigerator Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 36. Foster Refrigerator Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Nestor Corporate Summary

Table 38. Nestor Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Product Offerings

Table 39. Nestor Defrosting & Thawing Equipment for Food Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Kometos Corporate Summary

