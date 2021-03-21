Deodorant roll-ons was the first type of deodorant available in Indonesia, and continued to lead in value terms in 2018. Consumers prefer products that are durable, affordable and easy to use. The leading brands in the market, such as Rexona, Nivea and Oriflame, offer roll-on deodorants. Furthermore, the majority of deodorants available in Indonesia are roll-on, so consumers are more familiar with this format. During the review period, there were no new players in deodorant roll-ons, with long-s…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367344-deodorants-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-mushroom-market-shipment-price-revenue-gross-profit-interview-record-business-distribution-to-2021-2026-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Deodorant Roll-ons Leads

Opportunity for Deodorant Sprays

Positive Outlook for Deodorants

Competitive Landscape

Unilever Indonesia Leads Deodorants

International Brands Lead

Internet Retailing Accounts for A Rising Share of Sales

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

the Indonesian Market Is Attractive, Bringing in More Global and Local Brands

Consumers Are Willing To Take Loans To Buy Beauty Products

Facial Sheet Masks and Multifunction Lip Products Are Highlight Products in 2018

Multinational Companies Continue To Lead, But Suffer From the Competition

Strong Growth Is Expected, But Performances Differ Between Categories

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105