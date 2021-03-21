Diaphragm Compressors Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Compressors in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Diaphragm Compressors market was valued at 79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Diaphragm Compressors market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaphragm Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Diaphragm Compressors production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diaphragm Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diaphragm Compressors Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Compressors Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Stage

4.1.3 Two Stage

4.1.4 Multi Stage

4.2 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Howden

6.1.1 Howden Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Howden Business Overview

6.1.3 Howden Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Howden Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Howden Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Sera GMBH

6.3.1 Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sera GMBH Business Overview

6.3.3 Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sera GMBH Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sera GMBH Key News

6.4 PDC Machines

6.4.1 PDC Machines Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PDC Machines Business Overview

6.4.3 PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PDC Machines Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PDC Machines Key News

6.5 Beijing Jingcheng

6.5.1 Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Jingcheng Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Jingcheng Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Jingcheng Key News

6.6 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

6.6.1 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Business Overview

6.6.3 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Key News

6.7 Mehrer Compression

6.6.1 Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mehrer Compression Business Overview

6.6.3 Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mehrer Compression Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mehrer Compression Key News

6.8 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

6.8.1 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Key News

6.9 Aoki Works

6.9.1 Aoki Works Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Aoki Works Business Overview

6.9.3 Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Aoki Works Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Aoki Works Key News

6.10 Beijing Huizhi

6.10.1 Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Beijing Huizhi Business Overview

6.10.3 Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Beijing Huizhi Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Beijing Huizhi Key News

6.11 Fluitron

6.11.1 Fluitron Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Business Overview

6.11.3 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Fluitron Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Fluitron Key News

7 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Diaphragm Compressors Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Diaphragm Compressors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Diaphragm Compressors in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Brazil (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Brazil (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Brazil, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Brazil, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Howden Corporate Summary

Table 20. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 21. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sundyne Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 24. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

Table 26. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 27. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. PDC Machines Corporate Summary

Table 29. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 30. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

Table 32. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 33. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

Table 35. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 36. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

Table 38. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 39. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

Table 41. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 42. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Aoki Works Corporate Summary

Table 44. Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 45. Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

Table 47. Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 48. Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Fluitron Corporate Summary

Table 50. Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 51. Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 53. Diaphragm Compressors Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 54. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 55. Diaphragm Compressors Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 56. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 57. The Percentage of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 58. The Percentage of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 59. Dangeguojia Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 60. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 61. Diaphragm Compressors Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 62. Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. Diaphragm Compressors Segment by Type

Figure 2. Diaphragm Compressors Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Diaphragm Compressors Market Size in Brazil, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Brazil: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Price (K USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Price (K USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Brazil Diaphragm Compressors, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Brazil Diaphragm Compressors Market in 2020

Figure 23. Diaphragm Compressors Market Opportunities & Trends in Brazil

Figure 24. Diaphragm Compressors Market Drivers in Brazil

Figure 25. Diaphragm Compressors Market Restraints in Brazil

Figure 26. Diaphragm Compressors Industry Value Chain

