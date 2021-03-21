Diaphragm Compressors Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Compressors in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Diaphragm Compressors market was valued at 79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Diaphragm Compressors market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaphragm Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Diaphragm Compressors production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diaphragm Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Diaphragm Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diaphragm Compressors Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Diaphragm Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Compressors Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Stage

4.1.3 Two Stage

4.1.4 Multi Stage

4.2 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Howden

6.1.1 Howden Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Howden Business Overview

6.1.3 Howden Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Howden Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Howden Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Sera GMBH

6.3.1 Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sera GMBH Business Overview

6.3.3 Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sera GMBH Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sera GMBH Key News

6.4 PDC Machines

6.4.1 PDC Machines Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PDC Machines Business Overview

6.4.3 PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PDC Machines Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PDC Machines Key News

6.5 Beijing Jingcheng

6.5.1 Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Jingcheng Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Jingcheng Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Jingcheng Key News

6.6 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

6.6.1 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Business Overview

6.6.3 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Key News

6.7 Mehrer Compression

6.6.1 Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mehrer Compression Business Overview

6.6.3 Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mehrer Compression Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mehrer Compression Key News

6.8 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

6.8.1 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Key News

6.9 Aoki Works

6.9.1 Aoki Works Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Aoki Works Business Overview

6.9.3 Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Aoki Works Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Aoki Works Key News

6.10 Beijing Huizhi

6.10.1 Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Beijing Huizhi Business Overview

6.10.3 Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Beijing Huizhi Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Beijing Huizhi Key News

6.11 Fluitron

6.11.1 Fluitron Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Business Overview

6.11.3 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Fluitron Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Fluitron Key News

7 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Diaphragm Compressors Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Diaphragm Compressors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Diaphragm Compressors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Diaphragm Compressors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Diaphragm Compressors in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Diaphragm Compressors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Germany (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Germany (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Germany, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Germany, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Howden Corporate Summary

Table 20. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 21. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sundyne Corporate Summary

