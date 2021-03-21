Diaphragm Compressors Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Compressors in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Diaphragm Compressors market was valued at 79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Diaphragm Compressors market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaphragm Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Diaphragm Compressors production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diaphragm Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diaphragm Compressors Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Compressors Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Stage

4.1.3 Two Stage

4.1.4 Multi Stage

4.2 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Howden

6.1.1 Howden Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Howden Business Overview

6.1.3 Howden Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Howden Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Howden Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Sera GMBH

6.3.1 Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sera GMBH Business Overview

6.3.3 Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sera GMBH Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sera GMBH Key News

6.4 PDC Machines

6.4.1 PDC Machines Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PDC Machines Business Overview

6.4.3 PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PDC Machines Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PDC Machines Key News

6.5 Beijing Jingcheng

6.5.1 Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Jingcheng Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Jingcheng Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Jingcheng Key News

6.6 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

6.6.1 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Business Overview

6.6.3 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Key News

6.7 Mehrer Compression

6.6.1 Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mehrer Compression Business Overview

6.6.3 Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mehrer Compression Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mehrer Compression Key News

6.8 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

6.8.1 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Key News

6.9 Aoki Works

6.9.1 Aoki Works Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Aoki Works Business Overview

6.9.3 Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Aoki Works Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Aoki Works Key News

6.10 Beijing Huizhi

6.10.1 Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Beijing Huizhi Business Overview

6.10.3 Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Beijing Huizhi Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Beijing Huizhi Key News

6.11 Fluitron

6.11.1 Fluitron Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Business Overview

6.11.3 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Fluitron Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Fluitron Key News

7 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Diaphragm Compressors Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Diaphragm Compressors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Diaphragm Compressors in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Diaphragm Compressors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in South Korea (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in South Korea (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in South Korea, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in South Korea, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Howden Corporate Summary

Table 20. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 21. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sundyne Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 24. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

Table 26. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 27. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. PDC Machines Corporate Summary

Table 29. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 30. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

Table 32. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 33. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

Table 35. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 36. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

Table 38. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 39. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

Table 41. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 42. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Aoki Works Corporate Summary

