Diaphragm Compressors Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Compressors in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Diaphragm Compressors market was valued at 79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Diaphragm Compressors market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaphragm Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Diaphragm Compressors production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diaphragm Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diaphragm Compressors Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Compressors Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Stage

4.1.3 Two Stage

4.1.4 Multi Stage

4.2 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Howden

6.1.1 Howden Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Howden Business Overview

6.1.3 Howden Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Howden Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Howden Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Sera GMBH

6.3.1 Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sera GMBH Business Overview

6.3.3 Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sera GMBH Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sera GMBH Key News

6.4 PDC Machines

6.4.1 PDC Machines Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PDC Machines Business Overview

6.4.3 PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PDC Machines Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PDC Machines Key News

6.5 Beijing Jingcheng

6.5.1 Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Jingcheng Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Jingcheng Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Jingcheng Key News

6.6 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

6.6.1 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Business Overview

6.6.3 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Key News

6.7 Mehrer Compression

6.6.1 Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mehrer Compression Business Overview

6.6.3 Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mehrer Compression Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mehrer Compression Key News

6.8 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

6.8.1 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Key News

6.9 Aoki Works

6.9.1 Aoki Works Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Aoki Works Business Overview

6.9.3 Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Aoki Works Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Aoki Works Key News

6.10 Beijing Huizhi

6.10.1 Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Beijing Huizhi Business Overview

6.10.3 Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Beijing Huizhi Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Beijing Huizhi Key News

6.11 Fluitron

6.11.1 Fluitron Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Business Overview

6.11.3 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Fluitron Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Fluitron Key News

7 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Diaphragm Compressors Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Diaphragm Compressors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Diaphragm Compressors in Thailand

Table 2. Top Players in Thailand, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Thailand Diaphragm Compressors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. Thailand Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

Table 9. List of Thailand Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Thailand (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Thailand (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Thailand (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Thailand (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Thailand, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in Thailand, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Thailand, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in Thailand, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Howden Corporate Summary

Table 20. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 21. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sundyne Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

